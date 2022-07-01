SUMMER CAMPS: Eagles host youth baseball camp

COVINGTON, Ga. — Cody Walker, who is officially the new head baseball coach for Eastside High School, stressed the importance of hosting summer youth camps to help build up the future of any high school program.

If this past week was any indication, the Eagles’ future seems to be shining bright for success on the diamond.

After less than a month of a notice, Eastside had 80-plus kids get registered and participate in this year’s summer camp.

All participants gained experience through numerous drills in the three-day camp that ran from June 27-29 at the old Eastside baseball field.

There were fielding, relay, throwing, base running, wiffle ball and pitching stations for kids to enjoy. Each day of the camp, participants rotated to the different stations to learn all of the fundamentals the camp had to offer.

Additionally, each day taught the kids something more in-depth to help prepare for the big baseball game they played on the final day of the camp.

Not only did Walker organize and run the camp, but he received assistance from numerous varsity players who will suit up for the Eagles next season.