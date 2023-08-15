PRESEASON BLITZ: Payton Shaw working toward being a leader for Eastside football’s offense

Heading into the 2023 campaign, the Eastside Eagles expect to have a lot of underclassmen starting on varsity. Evidence of that can be found at new starting gunslinger, sophomore Payton Shaw.
Leading the Eagles’ offense is an opportunity not taken lightly by Shaw.
“I’m trying to be a leader. I’ve always been a quiet person. I don’t really talk too much,” Shaw said. “But I’m trying to talk more, encourage and be a better leader this year.”
It won’t be like Shaw enters entirely new to being QB1, though.
He appeared in seven games as a freshman. That includes starting last year’s regular season finale at Jefferson and in round one of the Class AAAAA playoffs at Calhoun.
In total, Shaw completed 61 percent of his passes and threw for 201 yards and had one interception.
Shaw emphasized his desire to build off last year’s result.
“It’s definitely encouraging to keep my spot. I want to help bring us to where we were last year and go beyond that,” Shaw said. “I want to thank E’Sean [Arnold] for mentoring me and getting me ready for this time. He knew it was coming. I’m just trying to stay within myself and do better than I did last year.”
Shaw’s interest in football originated when he was 5 years old. So, he tried out with the Newton County Recreation Department.
It wasn’t a smooth start, but Shaw kept at it.
“I just got my feet in the water and tried it out,” Shaw said. “I stopped playing. I got hit too hard one time and I was like, ‘I’m not feeling it. This ain’t for me.’ I came back to it and fell in love.”
Shaw played for the Ducks, Tar Heels, Packers, Raiders and Eagles in the recreation league before moving to middle school.
He played for the Liberty Middle School Knights.
Throughout his career, Shaw stressed that he’s “always been a quarterback,” but he’s experienced other positions such as linebacker, safety and cornerback.
Growing up, Shaw idolized former Auburn Tiger and NFL quarterback Cam Newton. In fact, Shaw is an all-around Auburn sports fan.
His dad played football at Auburn as a linebacker along with other family ties.
“It runs in the family and I just picked it up,” Shaw said. A lot of my family played baseball, football and basketball.”
Shaw is also a member of the Eagles’ baseball squad in the spring. He plays as a third baseman. Even so, Shaw stressed his No. 1 sport has always been football.
Shaw has remained focused all throughout the offseason at getting better as a quarterback. He’s taken additional time away from Eastside’s workouts watching film on Hudl and working with the receiving corps.
He’s also been working closely with his quarterbacks coach. That has been of great assistance, according to Shaw.
“I was kind of a lone duck last year. I really didn’t understand much of anything. Toward the end, it just clicked,” Shaw said. “Then this year with coach Barnes, I’m really starting to like it. He helps me out with everything — answers all my questions and always helps mentor me.”
Eastside’s schedule launches at Sharp Stadium with Luella coming to town. The two teams will square-off on Friday, Aug. 18.
After experiencing last year’s narrow loss in the postseason, Shaw is that much more eager for he and his teammates to show what they are made of.
The 6-foot, 175-pound gunslinger cannot wait to get the year underway.
“Last year after Calhoun, losing all of those seniors hurt. This year, even with a younger group, most of our guys have a year or two of experience,” Shaw said. “Just thinking about what we can do this year and years after makes me excited to get back out here and take the field.”
This article will be included in The Covington News' Preseason Blitz that will be in the Aug. 19-20 print edition.