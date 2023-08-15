PRESEASON BLITZ: Payton Shaw working toward being a leader for Eastside football’s offense

Heading into the 2023 campaign, the Eastside Eagles expect to have a lot of underclassmen starting on varsity. Evidence of that can be found at new starting gunslinger, sophomore Payton Shaw.

Leading the Eagles’ offense is an opportunity not taken lightly by Shaw.

“I’m trying to be a leader. I’ve always been a quiet person. I don’t really talk too much,” Shaw said. “But I’m trying to talk more, encourage and be a better leader this year.”

It won’t be like Shaw enters entirely new to being QB1, though.

He appeared in seven games as a freshman. That includes starting last year’s regular season finale at Jefferson and in round one of the Class AAAAA playoffs at Calhoun.

In total, Shaw completed 61 percent of his passes and threw for 201 yards and had one interception.

Shaw emphasized his desire to build off last year’s result.

“It’s definitely encouraging to keep my spot. I want to help bring us to where we were last year and go beyond that,” Shaw said. “I want to thank E’Sean [Arnold] for mentoring me and getting me ready for this time. He knew it was coming. I’m just trying to stay within myself and do better than I did last year.”

Shaw’s interest in football originated when he was 5 years old. So, he tried out with the Newton County Recreation Department.

It wasn’t a smooth start, but Shaw kept at it.

“I just got my feet in the water and tried it out,” Shaw said. “I stopped playing. I got hit too hard one time and I was like, ‘I’m not feeling it. This ain’t for me.’ I came back to it and fell in love.”