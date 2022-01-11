PREP WRESTLING: Eastside, Social Circle compete in area duals

COVINGTON, Ga. — Two local wrestling teams made considerable noise at their respective area duals on Friday, Jan. 7.

The biggest noise came from Social Circle, though, as the undefeated Redskins defended their region championship with a clean sweep. To top it all off, the Redskins did so in front of the home crowd as they hosted the duals.

In the first match, Social Circle won against Mount De Sales 81-0. Match No. 2 saw the Redskins down Eagles Landing Christian 71-3. The final match ended with Social Circle once again on top of Georgia Military College 79-0.

As a result, the Redskins were named Area 4 Dual Champions for the fourth straight year.

Eastside competed in Region 8-5A’s area dual at Jackson County High School, too.

The Eagles placed fifth in what head coach Sam Miller deemed a “tough-as-nails Region 8-5A duals.”

In the first two matches, Eastside lost to Loganville and Greenbrier. However, in the third match, the Eagles triumphed over Apalachee. With its fifth place finish, Eastside will now be alternates for the state duals tournament.

Throughout the three matches, Eastside had some standout performances.

Jordan Hittle (126 pounds), Wyatt King (145 pounds), Wyatt Bauer (170 pounds), Dixon Carter (285 pounds) and Michael Abernathy (160 pounds) all went undefeated. Carter, specifically, recorded three pins to earn each of his wins.

When all was said and done, Miller expressed the pride he has for his team on Twitter.

“We are alternates for the state duals tournament,” Miller’s Tweet read. “[That is] nothing to hang our heads on as tough of a region ours is.”