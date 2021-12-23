PREP WRESTLING: Eagles soar to Newton Cup victory

COVINGTON, Ga. — On Dec. 15, all three of the local wrestling teams met on the mat in quest of the coveted Newton Cup.

Alcovy and Newton High School battled host Eastside Eagles in the match. And it was Eastside who came out on top against both of its in-county opponents.

In the first match, the Eagles defeated the Tigers 48-30 while, in match No. 2, Eastside topped the Rams 52-18.

Eastside was led by some solid performances across each grade level as well as weight class.

It all started with seniors Dixon Carter (285 lbs) and Ethan Cronan (195 lbs). They both went undefeated across both matches. Joining them were Trevaun Waterman (126 lbs) Tucker Edmondson (138 lbs) and Jacob Watson (160 lbs) who also went undefeated.

Cronan, Waterman, Edmondson and Watson all got two pins on the night, too, which tremendously assisted Eastside in its sweep of Alcovy and Newton.

Eastside accomplished all of this while having five starters (Grayson Poynter, Dylan Baynes, Jordan Hittle and Wyatt Bauer) out with injuries.

Now, with the two wins on Dec. 15, the Eagles improve to 14-9 on the 2021 season.

Head coach Samuel Miller was well pleased with his team’s performance after all was said and done.

“We’ve had to face a lot of adversity recently,” Miller said. “To win a county championship in spite of what we have faced is a blessing. It gave us a boost of confidence that we needed going into the Holiday Break.”