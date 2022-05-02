PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Eastside boys track makes noise at region

WINDER, Ga. — At the Region 8-AAAAA track meet from April 25-27 at Apalachee High School, both girls and boys track teams from Eastside had members make noise.

The most noise came from the boys track team, though.

Dallas Johnson (11.09) placed third in the 100-meter dash while Johnson (22.64) placed second in the 200-meter dash. Michael Simmons (21.61) took first place in the 200-meter dash.

Additionally, Simmons (48.36) took first place in the 400-meter with Jaden Dix (48.74) placed second and Jordan Edwards (51.65) finished fourth.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Jordan Williams placed second.

The Eastside boys team took second placed in the 4x100 relay while finishing atop the rankings for the 4x400 relay.

Kam’Aron Patterson claimed second place in the high jump.

For the girls team, they took third place in the 4x200-meter relay and second in the 4x400-meter relay. Kyla Clay landed in the fourth spot competing in the 300-meter hurdles with a 50.47 finish.



