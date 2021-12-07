PREP SWIMMING: Eagles earn third place finish at Tiger Plunge

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. — The Eastside High School swimming team made a splash Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Tiger Plunge meet hosted by Adairsville High School. When the competition ended, the Eagles earned a third place finish out of 14 teams.

The boys team, specifically, tallied 147 points that earned them a fifth place finish. Meanwhile, the girls finished second with 339 points.

It was a team effort to accomplish this. However, the Lady Eagles were led by Alice Kennedy.

Kennedy scored 40 points which was the top female points in the meet. Additionally, Kennedy finished in first place in both the 100 Butterfly as well as in the 500 Freestyle.

Molly O’Brien broke her own school record in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:23.15 final time. That placed her second in that competition. She also finished first in the 200 Individual Medley.

Overall, the Eagles saw 16 improvements in final times at Adairsville High School.

Other players made contributions to the Eagles’ third place finish.

Murphy O’Brien placed first in the 200 freestyle and second in the 500 Freestyle. Maggie O’Brien finished third in the 100 Breastroke while Rai’Jene White placed third in the 50 Freestyle.

In the Girls 200 Medley Relay, the Lady Eagles took first place with a final time of 2:10.70. Maggie and Molly O’Brien as well as Kennedy and White made up the team.

The Eagles have six meets remaining in the season.

Head coach DeAnna O’Brien is optimistic about her team’s growth as the season progresses.

“We had a great showing among both our boys and girls teams,” coach O’Brien said. “Even with having to make sacrifices traveling to Monroe for practice four nights a week, the Swimming Eagles are looking good and demonstrating their dedication to the sport. I have no doubt we will see more school records fall and additional qualifications for state.”



