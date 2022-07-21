PREP SOFTBALL: Saunchegraw, Hopper are cornerstones for Lady Eagles

COVINGTON, Ga. — For the past several weeks, Eastside’s newly built softball field has been packed with nearly 20 players fielding ground balls and hitting dingers in preparation for the season ahead. Players could be seen working, learning and, above all, genuinely enjoying their time together playing the game they love.

Two players, in particular, have stood out from the rest as the offseason has progressed: Emma Hopper and Anslee Saunchegraw.

While both players recognized that this offseason has been a productive one for the team, Hopper, who is a four-year starter for Eastside, stressed how she has the desire to win in 2022.

“I’m just trying to work as hard as I can and prove that I’m here to win,” Hopper said. “I want to win state. I want to leave as a champion. I try to be positive with everybody and wanting to get after it and win.”

On the other hand, Saunchegraw enters her sophomore year as a shortstop. She’s coming off a freshman season in which she earned Honorable Mention from Region 8-AAAAA as a second baseman.

Saunchegraw received substantial varsity experience last season, even as a freshman. But she enters this season with high aspirations.

“I’m just really excited to see what the team can do,” Saunchegraw said. “Coming off of last year where we did really well feels good. I think we have some good talent. So it’s all about how we play together. I feel like we can go farther than last year.”

Hopper and Saunchegraw have big shoes to fill after an eight-member senior class graduated from the team in May.

Now, Hopper is one of two seniors on the current squad. However, being a senior leader for Eastside has been role she has embraced.

“A lot of times I go home and I’m sitting and thinking, ‘How can I help this one player? What can I do to help her feel better about herself or help her have a great experience?’ I’m just trying to do my part to help push these girls to be their best,” Hopper said.

As a freshman, Saunchegraw played second base but she’ll be playing shortstop during her sophomore year. And, even though she’s still considered an underclassmen, Saunchegraw believes her freshman year experience at the varsity level has helped prepare for an even better sophomore campaign.

“I know with the varsity what it all feels like now,” Saunchegraw said. “I know how stressful the big games can be, even the region games. Me knowing that can help with the younger players and the environment a lot.”

While Hopper and Saunchegraw are unique in their approach to leading Eastside in 2022, they both have one aim and that is to win.

At the top of both their list of goals for this season is to qualify and advance to the playoffs and win the state championship.

Saunchegraw feels that she best boosts the team toward that goal by her vocal leadership.

“I want to be really loud in the dugout and be really encouraging,” Saunchegraw said. “I want other people to feel like they can come and talk to me no matter how old they are. It made me feel more comfortable last year knowing I had someone to go talk to if I needed advice or anything.”

Meanwhile, Hopper’s ultimate goal of winning goes a bit deeper for her. With her being a member of the first senior class to take Eastside’s new field, Hopper has worked toward making a mark on the new field.

She said that, along with the team’s overall success, will be what drives her the most this season.

“My main thing is, I want to leave a legacy on the new field,” Hopper said. “I want to win state and I want to leave as a champion. I feel like I am prepared [to help lead the team] and I hope I can take what [last year’s seniors] left me and pass it on to the other girls.”



