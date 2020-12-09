PREP SOFTBALL: Pair of Lady Eagles receive All-State recognition

COVINGTON, Ga. — Despite missing out on the postseason, the Eastside softball team held its own in its first season as members of Class AAAAA.

And people took notice.

Weeks after being named the Region 8-AAAAA Offensive Player of the Year, junior Natalie Ray received further recognition by being listed on the GACA AAAAA All-State First Team. Ray, who committed to Ole Miss this fall, batted leadoff for the Lady Eagles for the majority of the season.

Fellow Lady Eagle junior Lauren Burnett, who was previously named Region 8-AAAAA Defensive Player of the Year, was also recognized by the GACA as a member of the AAAAA All-State Second Team.