PREP SOCCER: No. 2 Lady Eagles knocked out by No. 3 Decatur

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Eastside girls’ soccer team’s season came to an end in the first round of the Class AAAAA state playoffs Tuesday.

Hosting No. 3 seed Decatur in the opening round, the second-seeded Lady Eagles suffered a 2-0 loss to the Lady Bulldogs at Homer Sharp Stadium to knock them out of the postseason.

Eastside finished the season at 11-4-2 after a runner-up finish in Region 8-AAAAA. Decatur, meanwhile, advanced to the second round and now awaits the winner of the matchup between No. 1 Grady and No. 4 Cass.