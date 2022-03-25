PREP SOCCER: Lady Eagles celebrate senior night victory

COVINGTON, Ga - Every Lady Eagle made a contribution in Eastside’s 6-0 win over Johnson High School at home on Thursday.

Lizzie Teasley assisted on the first goal of the match, getting the ball to Mia Mostek who proceeded to net the goal with 25:25 left in the first half. Less than three minutes later, Joanna Funes added a goal to give the Lady Eagles a two-goal lead.

Lauren Davis provided further cushion for Eastside with back-to-back goals less than two minutes apart. Davis’ goals push the Eastside lead 4-0 with 13:40 remaining in the first half.

Later in the first half, Mallory Shurtz sent a free-kick in to Teasley for her first goal of the match, giving Eastside a 5-0 advantage.

That score remained until halftime.

Katie Oakley scored the lone goal of the second half with 4:34 remaining to give Eastside a definitive 6-0 lead.

With the win, the Lady Eagles improve to 8-4-1 overall and 3-3-0 in Region 8-AAAAA, currently fourth in the region. Their final Region 8-AAAAA match is scheduled for April 1 at Apalachee.

Eastside Coach Joel Singleton was pleased with his team's performance.

"We played really well tonight,” Singleton said. “Everyone got into the match. That makes me happy as I like to have everyone play. Sometimes it's just harder than other nights. I'm proud of how we came out ready to play today after our game on Tuesday. We needed a quick start and we got it."

Eastside Eagles

During the boys match, the Eastside Eagles trailed from the get-go when facing the Johnson Knights. The Eagles’ lackluster start led to a 8-1 loss on Thursday.

Eight minutes into action, Eastside found itself already down 2-0. Seventeen minutes later, the deficit doubled 4-0.

By halftime arrived, the Eagles trailed 5-0.

Things just got worse from there for the Eagles.

Eastside would trail 8-0 before it could net a goal in the match. Senior Aiden Ramcussen scored a goal, ending the shutout with 11 minutes left to play.

In celebration of Eastside’s seniors, head coach Champ Young recognized what this year’s seniors have meant to the Eagles’ program.

"Great event to showcase our senior class,” Young said. “These players have played their hearts out this year and we had a great time honoring them."

The Eagles will face Apalachee on the road April 1, which concludes their Region 8-AAAAA schedule.

Cale Coggins contributed to this report



