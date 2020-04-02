PREP SOCCER: Eastside's Ozburn signs with Middle Georgia State

Elizabeth Ozburn signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at NAIA Middle Georgia State University on Wednesday afternoon at Eastside High School.

A two-year captain and four-year varsity starter for the Lady Eagles soccer team, Ozburn became the 13th Eastside girl — the 11th under Coach Joel Singleton — to continue her playing career in college.

Ozburn helped lead the Lady Eagles to the Sweet 16 in 2018 and their first ever Elite Eight appearance in 2019, an Eastside soccer program record. The Lady Eagles also set the all-time soccer program record for wins in a season with 15 and finished the season ranked No. 8 in the state in 2019.

The Knights of Middle Georgia earned their first ever NAIA Women’s National Soccer Tournament bid in 2019. MGA head coach Vinny Gill cited Ozburn’s obvious leadership skills and said he is looking to her to help lead his team back to the NAIA tournament this fall.