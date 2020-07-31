PREP SOCCER: Eastside's Mya Cummings signs with Middle Georgia State

COVINGTON, Ga. — Although denied the ability to make a formal commitment to the college of her choice surrounded by her Eastside High School teammates due to COVID-19, Mya Cummings will become the 14th Lady Eagle in program history to play collegiate soccer when she joins fellow Lady Eagle Liz Ozburn at NAIA Middle Georgia State University this fall.

Cummings scored 10 goals and was a major contributor to the 2018 Lady Eagles team that returned to the state playoffs for the first time since 2012, eventually matching the 2012 squad by reaching the Sweet 16. In 2019 the Lady Eagles reached the Elite 8 for the first time in program history with Cummings netting seven goals. Cummings served as co-captain with Ozburn and recorded eight goals and six assists in the shortened, eight-match 2020 campaign.

Cummings said she chose Middle Georgia "because it felt like home."

"I like that the coach pushes his players but he also looks after them and holds them accountable," she said. "The soccer program does well in their division and also plays teams outside of their division. As a freshman I feel I can bring a competitive spirit and a winning attitude." She added "I am really happy about getting to play with Liz in college and I can't wait to have fun our freshman year!"

Head Coach Vinny Gill led his MGA Lady Knights to their first NAIA Women's National Soccer Tournament bid in the fall of 2019. Cummings and Ozburn will do their best to help Coach Gill and MGa make a return visit this fall.