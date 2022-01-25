PREP SOCCER: Eastside squads ready for 2022 soccer season

COVINGTON, Ga. — The boys and girls soccer teams are heading into 2022 with high hopes for a successful season.

On top of that, the two teams anticipate similar seasons, too.

Lady Eagles

After graduating seven seniors in 2021, another senior group is on deck to help the Lady Eagles this season.

Katie Oakley has scored 34 goals for Eastside in three years including 21 scored just in her freshman season. Lizzie Teasley has netted 27 career goals while Bailey Love recorded 13 assists in 2021, too.

On defense, Hannah Scharf has led the Lady Eagles as well as Jordyn Jones.

This year’s senior class has accumulated a 31-11-3 record overall and has been top 10 in the state the past three seasons.

Underclassmen Lauren Davis, Mia Mostek, Sophia Leal, Charlotte Abernathy and Abigail Morgan have also made contributions in the program’s recent success.

Throughout all of this success, Eastside has been led by head coach Joel Singleton who is entering his 13th year at the helm.

As the reigning Region 8-AAAAA coach of the year, Singleton is excited about the upcoming season.

“Every team’s different, but this senior class has been on a lot of great teams,” Singleton said. “I am looking forward to seeing how this team grows, gels and comes together moving forward.”

The Lady Eagles’ regular season kicks off on Jan. 28 versus Mountain View at Sharp Stadium.

Eagles

Like the Lady Eagles, the Eagles lost seven seniors to graduation last year, but there are eight more seniors ready to step up.

Included in this group are 2021 First Team All-Region players Patrick Kelly and Tanner Beam. In addition to last year’s recognition, Kelly and Beam have already received an honor before 2022 kicks off.

Georgia High School Soccer voted Kelly and Beam onto the Preseason All-State team. Kelly was voted on as a defender and, receiving honorable mention was Beam as a midfielder.

According to head coach Champ Young, these two players have separated themselves as two leaders on this year’s team.

“Patty’s seen it all,” Young said. “We’re really going to lean on him hard from a leadership standpoint. Tanner is very creative with the ball and is a very special player for us, too. The big thing is learning how to lead and to make sure we’re doing what we’re supposed to so the kids around them can respond.”

Young also highlighted other players who are set to assist the Eagles in 2022.

Ethan Manley returns as the top goal scorer for his Eastside career. Two running mates of Manley’s will be Matthew Jolley and Wayne Warren.

Beam anchors the midfield.

On defense, Rodney Williams and Kelly as well as Caleb Coggins and Hunter Kersh lead that back half of the formation.

Eastside’s regular season will commence on Jan. 28 against Mountain View at Sharp Stadium.