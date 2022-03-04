PREP SOCCER: Eastside girls eye state tourney, boys seek wins

COVINGTON, Ga. — At this point in the 2022 campaign for Eastside, the two soccer programs have had two different types of seasons.

Eastside Eagles

Currently, the Eagles stand at 3-5 overall with a 1-0 Region 8-AAAAA record. Their latest win came on Monday, Feb. 28 thrashing Salem High School 9-0.

Monday’s win was preceded with a region-opening 5-2 win versus Walnut Grove on Friday, Feb. 25.

Leading the Eagles has been Rodney Williams. In this past week’s games alone, Williams has found the back of the net five times, which includes a hat trick on Monday.

Tanner Beam, Matthew Jolley, Wayne Warren, Owen Lane, Thomas Hill and Aiden Hambright have contributed to the Eagles’ recent success.

Despite the losing record right now, head coach Champ Young is optimistic in his team’s chances as the season progresses.

“I’m hoping that we are able to maintain the level of focus needed to make a run at one of the top four spots [in Region 8-AAAAA],” Young said. “Last year, all four spots were able to have great results in the playoffs and the depth of the region aids in that.”

Lady Eagles

For the Lady Eagles, they are 6-1-1 overall with a 1-0 region record.

This past week, they defeated Walnut Grove on Feb. 25 at home 3-1 followed by a 10-0 mercy rule of Salem High School on Monday, Feb. 28.

It has been a team effort for the Lady Eagles, too.

Across the two latest matches, Katie Oakley scored four goals with Bailey Love and Joanna Funes netting two apiece themselves. Sophia Leal, Lauren Davis, Jordyn Jones, Abigail Morgan and Mallory Shurtz have also each scored a goal.

Mia Mostek and Funes have each accounted for three assists, too.

Goalkeeper Shelby Bolson has anchored the goal making it difficult for opponents to find the back of the net.

In Monday’s victory, head coach Joel Singleton expressed his pride in the Lady Eagles’ complete performance.

“We played to the level we should have today,” Singleton said.

“It was a good game to get several players in the scoring column. Everyone got playing time and contributed.”