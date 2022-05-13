PREP RECRUITING: Benson inks scholarship to Erskine

COVINGTON, Ga. — On April 20, Christian Benson signed a scholarship to continue his football career after high school at Erskine College. Benson, who’s been a cornerstone of the linebacking core for Eastside’s football team, said signing brought on a good feeling.

“It feels pretty good to sign a football scholarship,” Benson said. “I can’t wait to get started.”

Benson’s signing ceremony was hosted in Eastside High School’s auditorium that was filled with family members, teammates and coaches. According to Benson, it did his heart good to see so many people in attendance.

“It means a lot to me that they came out here to show some love,” Benson said. “They’ve all been very supportive of me on my journey.”

Benson concluded his football career at Eastside by leaving an imprint in the 2021 season.

At the end of his senior year, Benson led the Eagles with 95 total tackles as well as led the team with 16 tackles for loss and five sacks. He registered two pass deflections to add to his senior campaign numbers.

Benson’s contributions earned his First Team All-Region honors for Region 8-AAAAA and he was voted onto the 2022 All-Covington News team as a linebacker.

Now, Benson is off to join the Erskine football program beginning in the fall. But, as he looks back on the past four years at Eastside, Benson couldn’t help but highlight what the journey has meant to him.

“I’m going to miss Friday nights and playing at Sharp,” Benson said. “They were always fun. There’s been a lot of good times the past four years and I’m grateful for all of them.”





