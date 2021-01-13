PREP HOOPS: Red Devils inch past Eagles





LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The playoff picture from Region 8-AAAAA is starting to take a little more shape after Loganville’s 69-68 win over Eastside on Tuesday.

Loganville improved to 11-3 overall and 4-1 in region play. The win put the Red Devils in a three-way tie with Greenbrier and Clarke Central for second place in the region. The loss dropped Eastside to 3-3 in 8-AAAAA and 5-6 overall.



Eastside led most of the contest, going up 14-13 at the end of the first and 40-37 at halftime. The Eagles held a slim 57-56 lead to start the fourth, but Loganville took the lead midway through the quarter and held on to it for most of the period.



The Eagles reclaimed the lead with a little over a minute and a half to play, but a late foul with 0:26 second left to play gave Loganville possession down one. Nhine Wills took the inbound pass and threw up a shot that fell in and put Loganville up 69-68 with three second left to play. Eastside’s Hail Mary shot as time expired bounced off the rim as the horn sounded.



Thomas Grayson led the way for the Red Devils with 19 points followed by Cooper Rubio with 17 and Wills and Chris Dorbor with 12 each.



Jaylen Woods posted 24 points for the Eagles followed by Jaylen Johnston with 18 and Jayce Douglas with 15.



Loganville hosts first-place Walnut Grove, a big-time rival, Friday night at the inferno. Eastside travels to Apalachee Friday evening to face a struggling Wildcats team.