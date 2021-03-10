PREP FOOTBALL: Eastside tabs Cawthon as head coach

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Details will continue to be added as they are provided.

COVINGTON, Ga. — Jay Cawthon will be the next head football coach at Eastside High, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.

Cawthon, who served as offensive coordinator for the Eagles last fall, was tabbed as interim head coach on Feb. 12 following the departure of Troy Hoff.

“I am so humbled and honored to be the head coach here at Eastside,” Cawthon stated in a press release. “This is a special place! I am just ready to get to work to build on the success we have had here! We have the best kids that just work. We have tremendous community support and an administration that is second-to-none.”

Cawthon noted that he had no reservations about accepting the job offer.

“My interest in the position was just because of the culture of the school here at Eastside and the culture of our program,” he stated. “We have an awesome administration as well as great kids that work hard and do it the Eastside Way!”

He added that his goal as head coach is for the Eagles to "be as good as we can on the field as well as off the field."

Cawthon has worked as a health and physical education teacher at Eastside since 2005. In addition to his time on the sideline for the Eagles, he’s garnered coaching experience at Central Gwinnett High School in Lawrenceville and Wheeler High School in Marietta.

Eastside Principal Jeff Cher expressed positive feelings about promoting Cawthon to head coach of the football program.

“We are excited to announce that Jay Cawthon is the new head football coach at Eastside High School,” Cher stated in the release. “He possesses the passion and experience to continue the tradition of excellence that distinguishes our football program and school. This community is his home and he cares deeply about investing our players to see them succeed in the classroom and on the field.”

Eastside is coming off a season in which it went 10-3 and advanced to the state quarterfinals for the second time in three years.