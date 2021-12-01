PREP FOOTBALL: Eagles well-represented on All-Region teams

COVINGTON, Ga. - It was recently announced that 16 of the Eastside football players earned spots on Region 8-AAAAA’s first and second teams as well as honorable mention.

Of the 16 honorees, the top two were Dallas Johnson and Jalen Farmer.

Johnson earned Region Player of the Year rushing for 3,696 yards and scoring 34 total touchdowns. Farmer’s recognition came after tallying 50 tackles in addition to his two sacks and one touchdown.

Eagles on the First Team All-Region team are James Amos, Cole Shannon, Christian Benson and Rodney Williams.

Shannon recorded 9 receptions as wide receiver for 205 yards and a touchdown catch. As a linebacker, Benson led Eastside with 95 tackles, 16 of which were tackles for loss, and five sacks.

Amos was voted as an offensive lineman while Williams made it as a kicker.

Meanwhile, on the second team, four more players made the cut.

E’Sean Arnold, Kenai Grier, Jean Claude Joseph III and Marcus Metcalf were recognized by region coaches.

As the starting quarterback, Arnold completed 61% of his passes for 680 yards and five touchdowns. Backing Johnson up, Grier compiled 681 yards on the ground and accounted for nine touchdowns.

Like Amos, Metcalf was voted on as offensive lineman.

Rounding out the Eagles’ appearance for Region 8-AAAAA, six players received honorable mention.

Jaydon Fain was recognized as a kicker and Clayton Schutte as an offensive lineman.

The remaining players came from the defensive side of the ball.

Jordan Edwards recorded 28 tackles and four pass deflections as a defensive back. Fellow defensive back Aeron Gresham had 31 tackles, six pass deflections and one interception.

On the defensive line, Damarco Lackey had 60 total tackles as well as five tackles for loss. D’Von Duplessis finished up the Eagles’ honors recording 88 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and one sack from his linebacker position.



