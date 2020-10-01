PREP FOOTBALL: Eagles set to take flight at Johnson

COVINGTON, Ga. — Let’s see what Eastside has in mind for an encore performance.

One week after executing a thrilling comeback to stun rival Alcovy with a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the Eagles will be back on the field this Friday when they travel to Johnson (Gainesville).

Eastside enters Week 5 at 2-1 on the season. The Eagles have bookended a 21-7 setback to Newton with a pair of victories against the Tigers and Winder-Barrow. And they’ve done it all without starting quarterback Jaylen Woods, who went down prior to the season opener with a leg injury.

""We've got to clean some things up," Eastside head coach Troy Hoff said after the Alcovy win. "We both played hard tonight, and Alcovy did a good job. But we did some things early in that first half that put us in some bad positions, and it continued into the third quarter. So we've got to clean up some football before we move forward."

Eastside’s run game has been key. Junior tailback Dallas Johnson leads the ground attack with 518 rushing yards on 68 carries, but he’s joined by the likes of senior Sincere Johnson (127 yards, 36 carries) and Kenai Grier (112 yards, 14 carries).

Johnson, meanwhile, has had tough sledding thus far in 2020.

The Knights opened up their campaign on the road against Cherokee Bluff and were greeted with a 44-0 walloping. They returned home two weeks later, but were shown no love from visiting West Hall in a 50-0 defeat. They collected their third loss last Friday when they went back on the road and were promptly handed a 41-3 loss by East Hall.

Friday night’s game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Follow @CovNewsSports on Twitter for live updates.