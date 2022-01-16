PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Eagles fly past region foe Johnson for team’s second victory

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — So far, the 2021-22 season has not been smooth sailing for the Eastside Lady Eagles. They did, however, get a bright spot on Tuesday night in a region matchup with Johnson High School.

Eastside won its second game of the season beating Johnson 51-41. It was also the Lady Eagles’ first region win of the year, too.

Watching the Lady Eagles bask in triumph afterward was a huge thrill for head coach Gladys King.

“It felt good to see them happy, to see them celebrating and getting excited,” King said. “We know what it’s been like not winning. I just hope they realize that it feels good to win.”

Multiple players contributed to the win.

Mehkyla White led the Lady Eagles with 24 points on 60% shooting from the field. Her contributions included going 3-for-5 from three-point range, too.

One of the seniors on this year’s team, Lizzie Teasley, gave a well-rounded performance to assist with the win.

Teasley tallied 11 points, seven rebounds, five steals and even blocked a shot on Tuesday.

More contributions weremade by Lelia Powell and Kaliel Kracht who scored six and five points, respectively.

During the win, King took note of some key takeaways to help her team have better success as the season progresses.

“I hope they take away that, if they do the things we ask them, it will work and to never give up,” King said. “Hustle and hard work will always win games. No one is going to just let you beat them, you have to work for a win.”

Following Tuesday’s accomplishment, the Lady Eagles returned to region action on Friday. They hosted Clarke Central to begin the final 10 games of the regular season.

Even though the Lady Eagles are coming off a win, King’s message isn’t wavering one bit as the team prepares for the home stretch of the season.

“I often tell the girls, it’s not always about winning,” King said. “But if you put your all out there and you gave your 100%, then there’s no reason to feel bad because you gave it your all. “



