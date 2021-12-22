PREP BASKETBALL: Eagles suffer first region loss to Greenbrier

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Eastside boys basketball team lost in heartbreaking fashion on Friday, Dec. 17, against Greenbrier. Though the Eagles had numerous chances to win, they ended up on the losing end 47-45.

Eastside trailed from the very beginning and trailed by as many as nine points. However, that didn’t take the fight out the Eagles.

With 2:04 remaining in the contest, the Eagles finally found themselves tied 42-42 after being within three points for the previous five to six minutes.

At that point, Greenbrier began playing the ball control game.

From the 2:04 mark to 28.3 seconds remaining, the Wolfpack maintained possession trying to set up a last second shot.

Then, all of a sudden, the Wolfpack’s guard drove past Brentarious Reed and converted a layup which led to an and-1 after the foul.

The ensuing free throw attempt was successful making the score 45-42.

Following two missed three-pointers by Kassen Saunders and Timothy Prather, Greenbrier extended its lead 47-42 and seemed to give itself more breathing room down the stretch.

But the Eagles’ full-court press forced two turnovers in the closing seconds, one of which led to a Reed three-pointer.

The second turnover was committed at the other end of the court forcing the Eagles in a full-court heave with just 1.5 seconds remaining.

The last-second attempt fell short and the buzzer sounded.

Despite their efforts, the Eagles came out on the losing end in a region matchup for the first time this season.

Even so, they had their chances to remain unbeaten.

Whether it was a costly turnover, a defensive breakdown or missed free throws, the Eagles just couldn’t piece it all together as the game drew close.

As a result, the Eagles fell to 6-4 overall and 2-1 in Region 8-AAAAA play. The next matchup for Eastside will be Friday, Jan. 7 at Walnut Grove.

It also competed at the Jones County Christmas Tournament from Dec. 20-22.