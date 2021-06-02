PREP BASEBALL: Eagles flood All-Region Team

The new kids on the block came to play this spring.

Eastside made its presence known in its first season in Region 8-AAAAA, collecting wins against all but two region opponents. The Eagles compiled a 10-4 record in league play and slid into the state playoffs as a No. 3 seed at 22-8 overall.



So it came as no surprise when the All-Region 8-AAAAA Team was released Wednesday and it was littered with Eastside players.



Kyle Shivers was named the All-Region Player of the Year for his historic junior campaign. The second baseman batted .523 with a .569 on-base percentage and .817 slugging percentage. He notched 57 hits — 26 for extra bases — and collected a hit in 31 of Eastside’s 32 contests.



He also launched himself into the state record books with 23 doubles. He now trails only Lanier County’s Alex Lee (1989; 28 doubles) and Oconee County’s Adam Frazier (2010; 24 doubles) for the most single-season doubles ever recorded in GHSA history.



Powerful left-hander Cade Mitchell was named the All-Region Pitcher of the Year for his dominant season on the mound. Mitchell went 6-1 as a starter and posted a 1.33 ERA, allowing just one earned run in 61 innings. While he did issue 37 walks, he also excelled at putting batters away as he piled up 126 strikeouts for an average of 14.5 strikeouts per seven innings.

Senior Ethan Booth, who saw time behind the dish and at third base, was named to the All-Region First Team. Booth posted a .296 batting average behind 21 hits, nine doubles, 18 RBI and one home run.

Seniors Mason Poole and Sambo Button and junior Caleb Williams received nods on the All-Region Second Team. Button was a bright spot for the Eagles in the postseason, launching a towering home run against St. Pius X, and finished out the year batting .307 with 31 hits, seven doubles and 26 RBI.