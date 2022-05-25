PREP ATHLETICS: Davidson bids ‘bittersweet’ goodbye

COVINGTON, Ga. — Philip Davidson recently announced his retirement as Eastside High School’s assistant principal and athletic director.

School officials notified The News of Davidson’s decision Tuesday, May 24.

Replacing Davidson in both positions is Eastside boys soccer coach Champ Young.

Davidson’s retirement comes after spending 31 years in education and the past seven years serving as Eastside’s athletic director.

Davidson described retiring from Eastside as “bittersweet.”

“I have really enjoyed my time here,” Davidson said. “It’s a great school and the people here are fantastic. I’m going to miss them all, but it was just time.”

Upon reflection, Davidson stressed how proud he was of the athletic department’s progress since he took over the program in 2015. However, Davidson was departing with the disappointment that he wouldn’t be able to serve in the new Eastside High School building set to open this fall

“I was really hoping to get into the new building,” Davidson said. “We were supposed to get in it in December, and I would at least get to do a half of year in it.”

The decision to retire wasn’t a hasty one. Davidson said he and his wife decided this past school year would be his final one at Eastside, and that he would retire.

Now, in his retirement, Davidson anticipates many adventures in his next phase of life. He and his wife plan to travel across the U.S. But Davidson also acknowledged what his time at Eastside has meant to him.

“I’m glad I ended up here,” Davidson said. “Mr. [Jeff] Cher is the best principal around and the staff he’s put together is the best around. And I’ve enjoyed working with them. I couldn’t have asked for a better place to end my career at.”