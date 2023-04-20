By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Newton County area teams set to host youth summer camps
CN SPORTS

COVINGTON, Ga. — Summer time is quickly approaching and a few Newton County area high school teams will be hosting summer camps. 

Here is the breakdown of each team’s camp dates and times. 

EHS Softball Camp

Eastside

  • Softball: June 5-7, 9 a.m. to Noon

Social Circle

  • Basketball: June 5-8, 9 a.m. to Noon

  • Baseball: June 12-14, 5-7 p.m. 

  • Cheer: May 30 to June 2, 9 a.m. to Noon

  • Football: July 17-18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. 

  • Soccer: June 5-8, 6-8 p.m. 

  • Softball: June 12-14, 8:30-11 a.m.

  • Wrestling: June 27-29, 5:30-7 p.m. 


For more information, visit: https://scredskins.com/2023/04/17/2023-summer-youth-camps/.


More dates will be included in this article when they become available to The Covington News