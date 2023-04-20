Newton County area teams set to host youth summer camps

COVINGTON, Ga. — Summer time is quickly approaching and a few Newton County area high school teams will be hosting summer camps.

Here is the breakdown of each team’s camp dates and times.





Eastside

Softball: June 5-7, 9 a.m. to Noon

Social Circle

Basketball: June 5-8, 9 a.m. to Noon

Baseball: June 12-14, 5-7 p.m.

Cheer: May 30 to June 2, 9 a.m. to Noon

Football: July 17-18, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Soccer: June 5-8, 6-8 p.m.

Softball: June 12-14, 8:30-11 a.m.

Wrestling: June 27-29, 5:30-7 p.m.





More dates will be included in this article when they become available to The Covington News.