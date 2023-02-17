Murphy O’Brien to continue swimming career at Piedmont

COVINGTON, Ga. — Inside Eastside High School’s auditorium was a special ceremony dedicated to celebrate Murphy O’Brien. He signed a scholarship Tuesday afternoon that will allow him to continue his swimming career at Piedmont College.

Family, friends, teammates and coaches were in attendance for the momentous occasion.

“Honestly, I’m relieved,” O’Brien said. “I’ve been worried about where I was going to end up next year. Knowing that I’m going to Piedmont and it’s official, I’m really relieved that is where I’m ending up.”

O’Brien’s coach and, coincidentally, his mom DeAnna O’Brien took time at the beginning of the ceremony to share O’Brien’s career highlights.

His most recent accomplishment came this season when O’Brien qualified for five state qualifications: 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke.

Per the Georgia High School Association rules, each swimmer can only compete in two individual events at the state swim and dive competitions. O’Brien selected the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

O’Brien made it to the finals in the 200 freestyle and finished with a 19th ranking in the state for the division 4-5A.

But now, O’Brien sets his sights on Piedmont.

“When I went there, the coach was a lot like the coach I’ve been swimming with for nine years now,” O’Brien said. “He has kind of the same attitude and he’s going to push you as far as you want to be pushed. And that’s what I need.”

Murphy won’t be the first O’Brien to step foot on Piedmont’s campus in Demorest, Georgia. His older brother signed a national letter of intent to compete with the college’s swim team.

O’Brien wants to surpass his brother, though.

“Me and him always pushed each other in practice,” O’Brien said. “We were always saying, ‘Hey, I bet I’ll do this if you do that.’ We were always back-and-forth being competitive. It’s nice knowing that I can go in his footsteps and build my own path at Piedmont.”

Tuesday’s ceremony didn’t come without a little reflection by the senior swimmer. O’Brien recognized his friends and teammates who he will miss along with teachers and other Eastside faculty.

And, even though that’s the case, he plans to carry some of the knowledge he’s obtained the past four years with him to this next phase in his career.

“There’s no holding back and it’s all or nothing,” O’Brien said. “There are no redos in swimming. It’s that one and you’re done that day.”