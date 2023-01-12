Murphy O’Brien exceeds expectations in senior season with Eastside swimming

COVINGTON, Ga. — Murphy O’Brien has made a splash in his final year with the Eastside Eagles swimming team.

Already this season, O’Brien, who is a co-captain, has qualified for four individual events in the state swim and dive championships set for Jan. 31 to Feb. 4 at Georgia Tech Aquatic Center in Atlanta.

He’s done so well that he is even shocked at the results.

“I’ve surprised both myself and my team with my performances,” O’Brien said. “I really exceeded my expectations for the season. I never expected to be doing the things I’ve done this season.”

Though the results have taken O’Brien aback throughout his senior campaign he recognized there is always room for improvement, even in the subtle areas of swimming.

That’s why he takes the preparation process so seriously for each meet.

“I really just continue to get stronger and work harder,” O’Brien said. “I focus on and envision my race step by step and set a goal time and really see myself setting that goal.”

O’Brien’s advancement to the state meet is the second year in a row he’s accomplished that feat.

Last year, he advanced to the finals for the 200 Individual Medley (IM) and 100 backstroke. He finished 18th and 19th, respectively.

Experiencing last year’s state meet has enhanced his knowledge on what to expect this go round.

“I feel really confident,” O’Brien said. “I learned you can’t go in and hold anything back even if you have a solid chance of making finals, you still have to put it all out there because it’s state and there are a lot of time drops and a lot of surprising swims.”

O’Brien has aspirations to have a swimming career past his graduation from Eastside in May. In fact, he is working toward being a “top level swimmer in college.”

But that’s not his main source for motivation.

O’Brien simply wants to open the way for many possibilities he could take advantage of down the road. And that starts with the state meet later this month.

“I just want to be able to have options and pave my own path,” O’Brien said. “I do not limit myself due to certain factors. And swimming offers me more options and opportunities to make my mark.”



