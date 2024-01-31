Micah Mostek excelling as a freshman for Eastside wrestling

Eastside freshman Micah Mostek has yet to finish his first year as a high schooler, but that has not stopped him from turning heads on the mats for the Eagles.

Through the opening months of his first high school wrestling season, Mostek has a 27-2 record.

So far into his career, Mostek’s favorite moment with the Eagles has been the Class AAAAA state meets.

At the Class AAAAA duals at Jefferson High School, Mostek finished with a 4-0 individual record in the event.

“My favorite moment has been being able to experience state [meets] with our team. I am thankful to coach Payne and coach Gaither for helping us get to where we are.”

As a freshman, Mostek is wrestling in the 106-pound weight class.

Mostek’s wrestling journey began at the age of six.

The introduction into the sport came from his father, Mike Mostek, whose roots in Newton County wrestling run deep.

“I trained a lot in the offseason and on my own, but my dad was a big wrestler so he got me into the sport,” Mostek said.

Mike was the wrestling coach for Newton High School from 1998 - 2006.

Following his time at Newton, Mike Mostek became Alcovy High School’s first wrestling coach from 2006 - 2014.

Another reason that Mostek loves the game is seeing what his training will turn into.

“What I like the most is that it is really about how your training translates over into the matches,” Mostek said. “It is about knowing the work you put in will be in the result.”

Mostek has been intentional about the days leading up to meets and ensuring he is on the top of his game each week.

“I like to get in as much training as possible, but the day before I like to just get ready for the match but being calm and just easing into it,” Mostek said. “I do not want to do too much to get tired for the next day.”

One wrestler that Mostek tries to emulate is two-time national champion Spencer Lee.

Lee’s ability to “dominate on top” is one of the reasons why he is Mostek’s favorite wrestler to watch and is something he works on himself.

Head coach Caleb Payne was impressed with Mostek’s commitment to the finer details of the sport.

“He is humble, practices hard and is coachable,” Payne said. “He is the kid that really gets it as a freshman, which is a rarity. [He] understands the value of practice and making weight and the value of nutrition.”

With the Region 8-AAAAA traditionals and the Class AAAAA sectionals ahead, Payne has the confidence in his freshman as long as Mostek continues the momentum he has had this season.

“He has beat a lot of the guys already in our region, but [the expectation] is to just keep advancing,” Payne said. “He has a good chance to win the state, but most of it is who shows up that day and the brace you get. The goal right now is to get to sectionals and go from there.”