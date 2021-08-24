Lady Eagles blank Union Grove in season opener

COVINGTON, Ga. — Eastside defeated Union Grove 8-0 in the Lady Eagles’ season opener Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Eastside benefitted from a strong second inning to place separation between them and their opponent.

After scoring a couple of runs in the bottom of the first inning, the Lady Eagles held a 7-0 advantage following the second inning.

Heather Henderson started things off with a single that scored Natalie Ray. As a result of a Union Grove error, Henderson then advanced to second.

Saniah Lederer was placed in the game as a courtesy runner for Henderson and that decision paid off for the Lady Eagles. Lederer landed on third base after a Union Grove error, but that wasn’t enough for the junior.

Lederer proceeded to steal home plate and make the score 5-0.

Things just went on from there as Emma Hopper brought in two runs off of a single to pad her team’s lead. Eastside’s final run was scored in the bottom of the third inning to give them the definitive 8-0 win.

Eight runs were plenty of a cushion for starting pitcher, Dezariah Johnson.

The sophomore pitched five innings in which she only surrendered three hits, struck out nine batters and walked one in her outing.

It was an all-around performance for Eastside as they begin their season 1-0.