Jean Claude Joseph III commits to Tulane football
Jean Claude Joseph (44) is a 3-star linebacker playing for the Eastside Eagles. - photo by Garrett Pitts

COVINGTON, Ga. — On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Jean Claude Joseph III, a linebacker for Eastside, announced his commitment to Tulane. 

According to 247Sports, Joseph is a 5-foot-11, 210 pound, 3-Star linebacker in the class of 2023. 


Joseph’s senior year statistics include 55 total tackles — 18 solo — along with six tackles for loss, one sack and a pick-6.  

He committed to Tulane from a pool of offers from Coastal Carolina, Charlotte, Eastern Michigan and Florida Atlantic. 