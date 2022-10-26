Jean Claude Joseph III commits to Tulane football

COVINGTON, Ga. — On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Jean Claude Joseph III, a linebacker for Eastside, announced his commitment to Tulane.

According to 247Sports, Joseph is a 5-foot-11, 210 pound, 3-Star linebacker in the class of 2023.

Joseph’s senior year statistics include 55 total tackles — 18 solo — along with six tackles for loss, one sack and a pick-6.

He committed to Tulane from a pool of offers from Coastal Carolina, Charlotte, Eastern Michigan and Florida Atlantic.