Eastside track and field end 2023 season with high finishes at Class AAAAA meet

COLUMBUS, Ga. — On Saturday, Eastside’s squads recorded some noteworthy performances at the Class AAAAA competition at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus.

At the top was the boy’s 4x400-meter relay team that placed second with a 3:19.24 final time. On the other hand, the girl’s 4x400-meter relay team finished fourth with a 4:00.40 finish.

The girls’ finish was something the group aspired for, according to head coach Frankey Iverson.

“I'm very pleased with the ladies. They set a goal to get on to the podium and they did just that,” Iverson said. “Jayda Duplessis will be a star when it's all said and done and with her leading the way that the girls team will be successful.”

Jordan Edwards’ 48.84 finish in the 400-meter dash placed him fourth. And, in his first season running track, Jonas Davis recorded a fourth place finish (22.01) in the 200-meter.

Iverson described the boys season as a “roller coaster,” but is happy with how the season ended.

“Having a season ending injury from your best runner, and having another fall at region, things could have fizzled out,” Iverson said. “But the guys banded together and ended up having a really successful year.”



