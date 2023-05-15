By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Eastside track and field end 2023 season with high finishes at Class AAAAA meet
Jonas Davis
In his first season running track, Jonas Davis recorded a fourth place finish (22.01) in the 200-meter. - photo by Special Photo

COLUMBUS, Ga. — On Saturday, Eastside’s squads recorded some noteworthy performances at the Class AAAAA competition at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus. 

At the top was the boy’s 4x400-meter relay team that placed second with a 3:19.24 final time. On the other hand, the girl’s 4x400-meter relay team finished fourth with a 4:00.40 finish. 

The girls’ finish was something the group aspired for, according to head coach Frankey Iverson.

“I'm very pleased with the ladies. They set a goal to get on to the podium and they did just that,” Iverson said. “Jayda Duplessis will be a star when it's all said and done and with her leading the way that the girls team will be successful.”

Jordan Edwards’ 48.84 finish in the 400-meter dash placed him fourth. And, in his first season running track, Jonas Davis recorded a fourth place finish (22.01) in the 200-meter. 

Iverson described the boys season as a “roller coaster,” but is happy with how the season ended. 

“Having a season ending injury from your best runner, and having another fall at region, things could have fizzled out,” Iverson said. “But the guys banded together and ended up having a really successful year.”