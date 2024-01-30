Eastside swim team places second at NewRock meet

Eastside’s swim team had nine swimmers compete at the Last Chance to Qualify meet in Adairsville on Jan. 25.

At the meet, junior Maggie O’Brien set a new school record with her 1:08.20 finish in the 100 backstroke.

The girls 400 free relay placed second with Molly O’Brien, Kayce Stamper, Jasmine Everett and Maggie on the team.

Head coach DeAnna O’Brien shared her thoughts following the meet.

“While we do not have state qualifiers this year, we had an amazing year of swimming. We are graduating five seniors that we will miss tremendously, but I am very excited about our new swimmers that came out this year and showed that they are dedicated to the sport and willing to put in the work,” O’Brien said. “We have a very bright future ahead for Eastside Swimming"

Five days prior to that meet, the Eagles had multiple top finishes to help boost them up the ranks at the NewRock swim meet at Johnson Park.

When the last race finished, the Eagles finished second place overall with a 252 final score. Heritage (Conyers) won it all by recording a 342.

Eastside collected five total first place finishes.

The Eagles’ men’s 200-free relay team — composed of Tucker Rowe, Noel Harrison, Bryson Strickland and Jack Hays — recorded a 1:47.53 final time to place first.

Maggie O’Brien, Kayce Stamper, Jasmine Everett and Abby Barron earned first place in the women’s 200-relay race.

O’Brien’s 2:23.23 final time put her atop the 200-freestyle competition. Jasmine Everett recorded a 1:10.04 finish for her first place honors in the 100-freestyle.

Meanwhile, Strickland’s first place finish in the 100-breaststroke was made possible with a finish of 1:18.62. Molly O’Brien rounded out the Eagles’ top finishers with her first place, 1:21.55 final time in the 100-breaststroke.

In addition to winning a few first place honors, Eastside had even more second place finishes.

Its men’s 200-medley relay team — with Rowe, Hays, Strickland and Cooper Stokes — placed second with a 2:12.28 final time.

The Eagles’ men’s 400-free relay team — with Stokes, Demitrius Simplice, Jesse Holder and Noel Harrison — recorded a 5:19.17 final time to place second as well.

Stokes placed second (2:51.5) in the 200-freestyle with Kayce Stamper finishing second (2:38.47), too.

In the 50-freestyle, Hays (26.50) and Molly O’Brien (28.68) in their respective competitions.

Abby Barron took home second place (1:13.35) in the 100-freestyle while Maggie O’Brien finished second (1:09.59) in the 100-backstroke.

Everett earned second place honors (1:25.47) in the 100-breaststroke competition, too.

Rounding out the Eagles’ performances at the meet was five, third place finishes.

Rowe placed third in the 50-freestyle (26.64) and in the 100-freestyle (1:00.31). Barron finished third (31.27) in the 50-freestyle while Stamper earned third place (1:21.11) in the backstroke.

Stokes placed third (1:28.83) in the 100-breaststroke competition.