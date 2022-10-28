Eastside softball falls in season-ending loss to Loganville

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Loganville jumped out ahead over Eastside and never looked back as the Lady Devils ran away with an 11-1 victory. The Lady Eagles’ 2022 season comes to an end, as a result.

At the end of three innings, the Lady Devils held a 5-0 advantage with two runs in the first and second innings and a one-run third.

During that stretch, the Lady Eagles managed just two baserunners and one hit.

After both teams had a scoreless fourth inning, Loganville added two runs to its lead in the fifth and four more runs in the seventh.

Eastside’s lone run of the contest came in the final frame of the game.

Eva Davis led the seventh off with a single and was moved over courtesy of a sacrifice bunt by Lila Whitmire. Donee Morain scored courtesy runner A. Canady from second to avoid the shutout.

The game ended an at-bat later and that was all she wrote for the Lady Eagles’ 2022.

As a team, the Lady Eagles went 6-for-27 with one RBI, one walk and eight strikeouts at the plate. Their defense also committed two errors in the outing.

Eastside finishes 2022 at 19-13 overall with a high finish in Class AAAAA.