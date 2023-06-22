Eastside soccer hosts first camp since 2021

COVINGTON, Ga. — After a one-year hiatus, the Eastside boys and girls soccer squads’ youth summer camp returned in 2023. The Eagles had 65-plus kids participate in the two-day camp.

Throughout all of the activities, children, ranging from ages five to 12 years old, learned the basics of the sport.

All kids went through dribbling, passing, agility, shooting and communication drills. Participants put those lessons to use in a series of scrimmages that were split up between the older and younger age groups.

The first day was altered due to rain and thunderstorms coming through. So, as a result, the camp was held inside Eastside’s gymnasium. But the rain didn’t dampen the day.

The East Dutch Lions – a Conyers-based United Soccer League team playing in League Two in the Deep South Division — paid a visit to the Eagles. Players from the team helped teach the kids fundamentals and scrimmaged, too.

At the end of the day, kids received a free ticket to the club’s June 17 match.

On top of that, the Lions announced their interest in hosting their own camp at Eastside sometime next month. The details around that development have yet to be determined.



