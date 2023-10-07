Eastside moves to 3-0 in region play with win over Heritage

CONYERS, Ga — On a road trip to Charles Evans Memorial Stadium Friday evening, the Eastside Eagles came away victorious. Eastside defeated the Heritage Patriots 46-6 in Rockdale County.

The win improves the Eagles to 5-2 overall along with a 3-0 mark in Region 8-AAAAA.

It was a late, second quarter scoring burst by Eastside to propel it to victory.

Trailing 6-3, the explosion began when the Eagles’ defense forced a safety.

Following the safety, the Eagles offense scored on their next three offensive possessions, which was led by senior running back Anquez Cobb.

Cobb scored on a hard earned, three-yard run to give his team the lead.

The defense forced another punt that landed on the Eagles three-yard line. Cobb proceeded to go the distance from 86 yards out.

Sophomore quarterback Payton Shaw found junior athlete Jayden Barr for a 38-yard pitch and catch to increase the lead to 25-6 going into the halftime period. Barr finished the game with a rushing touchdown as well.

The lone touchdown that Heritage scored in the entirety of the game came when their quarterback found a receiver for a three-yard touchdown connection.

Heritage’s score — followed by a missed extra point attempt — was preceded by Johnathan Gomez’s 21-yard field goal through the uprights.

The Eagles continued their dominance in the third quarter as junior running back Tyler Solomon got in on the action. Solomon scored from 37 yards out.

Eastside has now tied the overall series record when facing Heritage, winning five games a piece. Now, the Eagles will head into their second bye week of 2023 as one of two remaining undefeated teams in their region.

After that, Eastside will face the Clarke Central Gladiators (3-4, 0-3 in Region 8-AAAAA). A season ago, the Eagles suffered a narrow, 28-27 overtime loss at Clarke Central’s place.

This go round, the Gladiators will come to Sharp Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 19 with kickoff at 7:30 p.m.