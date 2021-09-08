Eastside looks to rebound against Tigers

COVINGTON, Ga. — Homer Sharp Stadium will be packed again this Friday night with Alcovy and Eastside’s annual matchup on the gridiron.

Traditionally, this rivalry has belonged to the Eastside Eagles who have won 12 of the 15 all-time matchups.

However, since head coach Jason Dukes took over at Alcovy, the gap between the two teams has drastically shortened.

In the year prior to Dukes’ arrival, the Tigers lost by 28. When the Tigers squared off against the Eagles in 2019, though, the final deficit was half of 2018’s final deficit.

Alcovy lost by 14 points in Dukes’ first year and, last year, lost by only three points.

Could Alcovy finally get over the hump and defeat the Eagles for just the fourth time ever and for the first time since 2013?

Eastside will have something to say about that.

The Eagles aren’t just going to lie down and surrender their seven-game winning streak. In the past seven games, Eastside has outscored Alcovy 225-87 which results in an almost three touchdown point differential overall.

And, while Jay Cawthon is in his first season as the Eagles’ head coach, he has been the offensive coordinator for the past 16 years. So, he does have experience in this rivalry game.

Cawthon and his team’s experience should pay dividends for the Eagles entering Friday’s contest.

Sept. 3 will mark another chapter in this rivalry that originated in 2006. It’ll be up to both the Tigers and Eagles to see the storyline unfold at Sharp Stadium.

The Covington News will be on-hand providing live updates on Twitter as well as complete game coverage. Check back in Saturday’s newspaper for the full recap of Friday’s game.