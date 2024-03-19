Eastside Lady Eagles' seniors paving the way for the team

The value of experience cannot be understated, and the Eastside girl's soccer team has it in droves.

Nine of the starting 11 for the girls soccer team are seniors, which the team expects to be a huge advantage down the stretch.

Among the team’s seniors are Sophia Leal, Abigail Morgan, Payton Dozier, Laura Shepard, Nelia Dailey, Mia Mostek, Sara Roberts, Cheyenne Colley and Alexa Corley.

Having the veteran presence on the roster makes it easier for the team to train and develop, and that is evident with head coach Morgan Turner.

“This is my fifth season at Eastside so I know all of these girls personally as do they with me,” Turner said. “I can rely on them to lead on and off the field even when I am not around.”

The impact is felt from the non-seniors, too.

“Since my freshman year I’ve been surrounded by older girls and it has been a great experience,” said Junior Joanna Funes. “The seniors are always a big factor in our enjoyment throughout the games and practices and they always make us younger players feel welcomed and comfortable.”

The team chemistry, built by the seniors, goes far beyond the soccer pitch.

“Our bus rides are always the best,” Funes said. “We love to sing and talk about past soccer memories and I feel like that plays a big role in our chemistry as a team.”

For sophomore Katheryn Wilber, she referenced times where the team goes to hang out after practice — spending time with the JV team and even the Eastside boys squad.

Through thick and thin, the presence of a senior leader can help keep the team level.

“We have three seniors that are going to play college soccer at the higher level so they definitely take the lead,” said Turner. “The rest of the seniors have all played travel/club soccer as well so with all 9 total, they come together and positively influence the team with their leadership skills, their technical and physical abilities to play, and overall knowledge of the game.”

For Wilber the experience of the seniors has helped her develop her own game.

“It’s refreshing to have girls on the team that understand the dynamics of the game because of their experience playing,” Wilber said. It helps the team by giving leadership on and off the field.”

The experience and leadership that the seniors possess and the opportunity that the leaders have to provide guidance for younger players is an advantage that the team is looking to utilize in their quest for the state playoffs.

The Lady Eagles hold a 3-7 record on the year as the team is 0-3 in Region 8-AAAAA. Eastside was on the road against North Gwinnett Tuesday, March 19.