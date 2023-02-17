Eastside girls soccer defeat Walnut Grove 5-0

WALNUT GROVE, Ga. — The Eastside girls soccer team gave Walnut Grove its first loss of the season Tuesday night, blanking the Lady Warriors 5-0.

Walnut Grove had not allowed a single goal in their three previous games and were scoring an average of five goals per match.

The Lady Eagles seemed to play the ball better than they had all year, moving and distributing

the ball around on both offensive and defensive possessions.

With 28:23 left on the first half clock, junior Nelia Dailey scored her first goal of the season off a ball from junior Sophia Leal. The 1-0 scoreline held until senior Lauren Davis tore down the

left side of the Lady Warrior defense, cut in and fired a shot into the net to make it 2-0

with 11:10 remaining in the half.

The score was 2-0 at the halftime break.

With 31:12 left in the match Leal scored to put the Lady Eagles up 3-0. Davis scored

her second goal of the game off a throw-in deep in Lady Warrior territory to make it

4-0 with 11:12 remaining to be played.

Eastside goalkeeper Alexa Corley seemed to have made the defensive play of the match by blocking a Walnut Grove point blank range shot with only 8:27 left in the game to keep the shutout.

With only 1:36 left to play junior Abigail Morgan fired a shot from the deep left past the Lady Warrior's keeper and two defenders and into the far side of the net to make the final score 5-0.

It was Morgan's first goal of the year just like it was the Lady Eagles' first win of the 2023 season.

After the match Lady Eagle Coach Joel Singleton was happy with his team’s win.

"Great win tonight,” Singleton said. “It was good to win a match. We've been working so hard. The girls really had some great things happen tonight. I liked our aggressiveness much more tonight. We worked on finishing a lot on Monday and it paid off today. We really felt like we left goals on the field Friday night and we needed to just get one in the net tonight. Luckily we did."

Singleton continued admiring his team’s play.

"Nelia Dailey has been so close all season and she finally kicked the door in tonight. I thought our defense was solid again all game. That was a huge lift for us offensively. We still have a lot of work to do but I believe in the girls and know they will keep working."

Next up for the Lady Eagles (1-2-2) is undefeated Harris County (5-0-0) who has outscored

their opponents 23-1 thus far. The game is scheduled to kick off Thursday night at 6 p.m.

at Eastside.

The Eastside Eagles boys (2-3-0) lost 4-1 to Walnut Grove in the nightcap. The Eagles

are next scheduled to play Harris County Thursday at 8 p.m.