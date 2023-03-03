Eastside Eagles riding hot bats on seven-game win streak

COVINGTON, Ga. —The Eastside Eagles have been on quite the hot streak as of late.

After beginning their 2023 campaign at 1-3, the Eagles have won seven straight to improve to 8-3 overall.

A large part of the recent success has been Eastside’s play at the plate.

Head coach Cody Walker has been impressed with what he has seen from his players on offense.

“An approach is exactly what they have had,” Walker said. “In the first four games, even the one we won, there wasn’t much of an approach. And now they’re thinking before they get in the box and it’s showing.”

Eastside won its first game of the season that preceded a three-game losing streak.

During that particular stretch, the Eagles had a batting average of .278. Now, though, the Eagles batting above .300 as a team at .324.

Featured among the seven wins are five instances where Eastside scored over 10 runs. It scored a season-high 17 runs against Jackson High School at home on Feb. 21.

Walker highlighted his players’ resolve after dropping three games in a row.

“After the two losses against Newton and Alcovy, a bunch of guys could have folded,” Walker said. “We had a game that next Monday, licked our wounds and they’ve been gelling ever since.”

Eastside remains in its non-region schedule with an away matchup at Oconee County on March 3. The Region 8-AAAAA slate commences for the Eagles at home on March 10 against Loganville. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

And while Walker is glad to see his team on a winning streak, he understands the level of competition the Eagles will face in region play.

“They all know our region is tough,” Walker said. “Once we get there, it’s going to be time to buckle down.”



