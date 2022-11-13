Eastside Eagles football lose close contest in round one of state playoffs

CALHOUN, Ga. — The Eastside Eagles’ season came to an end Saturday night as they fell to the Calhoun Yellow Jackets in the first round 21-23. After being in a back-and-forth battle all night, the Eagles’ defense faltered late in the game.

Thanks to a missed extra point by Calhoun, the Eagles were clinging to a 21-20 lead in the latter part of the fourth quarter. Then, the Yellow Jackets’ offense marched their way down into the red zone and converted an 18-yard field goal — which would end up being the game winner.

Now, being down by two, Eastside’s offense was held to a three-and-out and the Yellow Jackets closed the door on the Eagles’ 2022 season.

Eastside finishes at 6-5 overall with a 3-3 record in Region 8-AAAA, which placed them fourth and good enough for its seventh consecutive playoff appearance.

Though the Eagles gave No. 1 seed Calhoun a close contest to begin the playoffs, it didn’t seem like that would be the case early on.

The Yellow Jackets controlled the game for the opening quarter from start to finish, getting a pair of three-yard touchdowns across early.

Calhoun opened the scoring with a rushing touchdown from Emaree Winston, which was followed by a touchdown run from Caden Williams on the next drive.

Down 14-0, the Eagles called upon their top option in Kenai Grier, who scored all 21 points for Eastside.

Grier cut the deficit in half with a 29-yard rushing touchdown. Facing a fourth and short in the third quarter, Grier took the direct snap 27 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 14-14. Then, Grier took the ball 59 yards to the house to give the Eagles their first lead of the game in the closing minutes of the third quarter.

But the Yellow Jackets’ were seemingly able to match anything Eastside did.

Following Grier’s second score of the game, Calhoun quickly marched down the field to score on a one-yard rush from Calhoun quarterback Trey Townsend.

The Eagles’ defense made plays on that side of the ball to keep the win within reach, too.

With the Yellow Jackets marching and threatening towards the goal line while leading 14-0, senior linebacker D’von Duplessis intercepted a pass in the endzone to halt the drive.

But the late offensive surge to set up the go-ahead field goal was enough for Calhoun to eliminate Eastside. Saturday’s loss is the third this season where the differential was by three points or fewer for the Eagles, too.

Despite the loss in the playoffs, the Eagles still finished the year with another quality season under head coach Jay Cawthon, who has taken the Eagles to the playoffs in both of his first two seasons.



