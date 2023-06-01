Eastside cheer’s annual camp was ‘one of the biggest’

COVINGTON, Ga. — Last year’s Eastside cheer camp had to be cut prematurely because of the school moving locations over the summer. But this go round, the Lady Eagles’ squad hosted a full, uninhibited camp.

In fact, coach Niki Griffing labeled the 2023 camp as ‘one of the biggest.’

Approximately 120 kids registered and participated throughout the two-day camp that spanned from May 25-26, 8 a.m. to Noon.

Eastside opened the camp up from anyone who was kindergarten to eighth grade. The Lady Eagles split the whole group between elementary age students to middle school students.

Around 55 cheerleaders volunteered their time to help make the camp a success. They taught the students a cheer, chant and a dance.

Kids also had designated times to enjoy doing crafts in the lunchroom.

The camp ended on May 26 at 11:30 a.m. with the kids putting on a special performance for their parents.

To help remember this year’s camp, kids received T-shirts, too.