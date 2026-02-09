Eastside celebrates National Girls and Women in Sports Day

The Eastside High School auditorium was filled with student-athletes, parents and coaches alike on Feb. 5, as the Eagles celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

Held during the first week of February each year, National Girls and Women in Sports Day honors the many girls and women that participate in sports across the globe. Women's sports has especially been a high note at Newton County Schools, with the Newton Lady Rams basketball and Eastside softball teams claiming state championships in 2025.

At Eastside High School, there are more than 200 female student-athletes.

“Not only do we have that number, but you guys compete, and you’re developing those skills to become successful not only as athletes in our building, but future leaders out in our community,” said Champ Young, Eastside’s athletic director

Young made sure to thank the many senior student-athletes that Eastside fields, many of whom were in attendance.

“This is my thank you to you. Because not only have you contributed to our school when it comes to athletics, but also to the culture of our building,” Young said. “I cannot thank you enough for the time, the equity and the effort that you’ve put into making our building great.”

After speeches from coaches Yulisa Vega, Nikki Griffing and Heather Wood, the floor was turned over to five of the seniors in the room, who announced their next chapters after high school.

From the Lady Eagles soccer team, Katheryn Wilber officially signed with Georgia College and State University. Three varsity cheerleaders – Reagan Bertrand, Miley Seabolt and Gracie Foster – signed with Brenau University. Lastly, softball player Cadence McCullough signed with Reinhardt University.

The next to take the stage was Eastside’s 12th-grade counselor, DeMia Rogers. An Eastside alumnus and longtime cheerleader, Rogers knew firsthand what it took to be a student-athlete at a high level.

Rogers says she’s been able to take what she learned as a student-athlete and apply it to her career today.

“Cheerleading plays a significant role in making me the woman who stands before you today,” Rogers said. “... I was fortunate enough to be surrounded by strong, intentional women who believed in me before I actually believed in myself.”

Through her time as a student-athlete, Rogers stressed that she was able to truly find her voice. That voice led her to become a student ambassador at the University of West Georgia. It’s also allowed her to find her way back home to Eastside as a faculty member.

With many of the student-athletes in the room being seniors, Rogers encouraged the young women in the room to “never forget.”

“Never forget why you fell in love with your sport,” Rogers said. “Never forget why you play. Never forget why it’s fun.”

As the celebration came to a conclusion, Rogers left one last parting message for the student-athletes in attendance.

“As we celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day, I hope you walk away knowing this — You are more than an athlete,” Rogers said. But because you are an athlete, you are already prepared for greatness."