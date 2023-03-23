Eastside boys soccer downs Bulldogs in non-region action

MADISON, Ga. — Eastside’s offense came storming out of the gate on its way to a non-region victory Tuesday night. The Eagles traveled and triumphed over the Morgan County Bulldogs on Tuesday 4-1 at Bill Corry Stadium.

Within the first four minutes of action, the Eagles had already built a 2-0 advantage with back-to-back goals early on. But the Bulldogs had a response not too long after when they cut the lead in half with a goal of their own.

Nevertheless, the Eagles kept attacking Morgan County’s defense. As a result of the offensive push, Eastside netted two more goals by game’s end.

Ethan Manley scored two of his team’s goals on Tuesday along with Eli Caid and Hudson Harris’ one goal apiece.

Following each goal scored, the Eagles celebrated as their four goals was among the most they had scored in a single match this season.

In fact, the only time the Eagles scored four or more goals prior to this match was in their season opener on Jan. 31. Eastside downed Ola High School 5-1.

In other matches, the Eagles’ offense was seemingly non-existent. They’ve only mustered one goal in four matches while being shut out on two separate occasions.

But all of those offensive troubles took a backseat for the Eagles. Head coach Anthony Wiliams shared how he felt after Tuesday’s result.

“Throughout the year, we’ve stressed getting better everyday and [Tuesday night] was a result of us getting better,” Williams said. “The guys played with the confidence that we needed to get the win.”

Eastside’s win at Morgan County also halted a three-game winless streak. On March 7, the Eagles lost 3-1 versus Clarke Central followed three days later by a 2-0 defeat at Jefferson. Then, on Saturday, March 18, Eastside tied 2-2 with Academy for Classical Education (ACE).

The Eagles played Winder-Barrow on the road Friday, March 24, too.

Next up, Eastside will face Region 8-AAAAA opponent Heritage in a rescheduled match on Monday. Then, on Tuesday, the Eagles will travel for more non-region play at Social Circle and their regular season will conclude at Flowery Branch on Friday, March.

Currently, Eastside is 4-7-1 overall with an 0-3 mark in Region 8-AAAAA, which places the Eagles seventh in the standings.

Williams stressed what the mission is for his team moving forward.

“We are focused on finishing the season strong and having fun while we do,” Williams said.



