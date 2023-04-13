Eastside baseball is eager for future diamond success

COVINGTON, Ga. — The 2023 season hasn’t gone as planned for the Eastside baseball team. The Eagles aspired to make the playoffs and contend for the Region 8-AAAAA crown.

Though they came up short, the Eagles still believe the future is bright.

Senior Joshua Bates highlighted the young talent that is expected to return as the main component behind their optimism.

“They’ve got some great kids coming up like Cutshall,” Bates said. “And they’ll always have kids coming up to help the program do well in the future.”

One of those rising talents Bates referred to is Will Cutshall.

As a freshman, Cutshall has been a leader at the plate and has even pitched in on the mound. Bates is primarily a pitcher.

Cutshall shared how the senior group has helped the younger players in their development.

“The seniors have done a great job with their chemistry,” Cutshall said. “When I joined, I wasn’t really talkative as much, but now as the season went on, I’ve gotten way more comfortable in my position and talking more to the team.”

Twelve of the 18 players on the roster will be back next season with three of them being freshmen.

On top of that, Eastside was under the direction of first-year head coach Cody Walker, an Eastside alumnus.

Bates highlighted the impact Walker has already made in year No. 1.

“I think he'll do great and be good for the program for the upcoming seasons,” Bates said.

Despite not reaching their two goals, the Eagles made some noise this season.

Featured in their 14 wins are four shutout victories and five double-digit wins. Eastside also swept Heritage, 13-0, 7-3, respectively as well as Clarke Central 6-4, 12-0, respectively.

Eastside’s overall mark is improved from last year’s, too, in which the Eagles finished 8-19. Right now, they stand at 14-12 overall.

They also finished fifth in Region 8-AAAA with a 4-8 record whereas a season ago, the Eagles placed sixth at 5-9.

Two matchups remain on Eastside’s regular season schedule. The Eagles will face Redan on Friday, April 14 at 5:55 p.m. followed by the season finale against Midtown at home on Thursday, April 20 at 5:55 p.m.

Both are non-region games, but, nevertheless, the players believe a strong finish to this season will add fuel to next year’s push for a playoff spot and more.

“I mean, I think we just want to have fun and enjoy these next games,” Cutshall said. “I’m planning to have fun and I’m sure the other guys will, too.”



