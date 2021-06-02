Eagles host multi-sport Signing Day ceremony

COVINGTON, Ga. — Eastside recently held a Signing Day ceremony to recognize its student-athletes across all sports who’ve committed to competing at the next level.

While not all were able to attend, a total of 16 Eagles across eight sports were honored throughout the event.

Eastside boys’ soccer coach Champ Young, football coach Jay Cawthon and recently-departed baseball coach Brandon Crumbley worked together to orchestrate the event. According to Young, the festivities were meant to “celebrate our school as a whole.”

“We have eight different sports that are here, with kids going across the country. Not even just the Southeast; just going all over the place,” Young said. “This celebrates the great community that we have that feeds our school.”

Eastside Athletic Director Phil Davidson commended the group of signees for their hard work and dedication to their craft.

“This is a great group,” Davidson said. “It’s been a big year.”

He added that he felt the event was a success, and believes it could become an annual tradition.

The list of Eastside student-athletes recognized at the event is as follows: Jordan Beam, Aralyn Everett, Anna Shelton, Hunter Fuqua, Sambo Button, Cade Mitchell, Dayton Green, Mason Poole, Kyle Rutberg, Kevin Napier, Austin O'Brien, Cameron Fleming, Sincere Johnson, Lamarcus "Ty" McDougald, Taylor Adams, Caroline Culbertson.