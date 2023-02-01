DJ Henderson is off to join Westminster’s football program

COVINGTON, Ga. — Dontorrie “DJ” Henderson took part in Eastside’s National Signing Day on Wednesday inside the school’s auditorium.

When Henderson’s time came to ink his letter of intent, in the ceremony, he announced his commitment to Westminster College.

Henderson became overwhelmed with emotion during and after his signing.

“These coaches have believed in me since day one,” Henderson said. “I love them so much. My teammates and everybody, they’ve supported me. I never thought I would be here.”

Henderson chose Westminster from a field of offers from Wilmington College, Westminster College and Ottawa University —- the schools Henderson narrowed to his top four choices on Dec. 8.

In total, Henderson had over a dozen athletic scholarship offers.

Before that, Henderson built a senior resume on the ground.

The senior running back for the Eagles had 88 carries for 471 yards and three touchdowns.

Henderson’s stats earned him Second Team honors from the Region 8-AAAAA coaches in the postseason.

All of this was accomplished by Henderson after transferring from Newton and spending his senior year with the Eagles.

Henderson is grateful for what Eastside has meant to him.

“Coming from Newton, it’s a different experience,” Henderson said. “I love this school and I’m thankful to have been an Eastside Eagle.

Now, Henderson is off to New Wilmington, Pennsylvania to join Westminster’s football program in the Fall of 2023. But, before that happens, Henderson is on track to graduate from Eastside in May.

And, while he feels ready for the next level, Henderson is anxious for what this next step holds for his future.

“I’m very blessed,” Henderson said. “Last year, I had zero offers, but I didn’t cry or moan, I just went to work. God has blessed me in many ways.”



