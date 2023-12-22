Cole Goering chosen to hit the slopes for Team USA

As Eastside students and faculty gathered in the auditorium for an announcement, class of 2023 graduate Cole Goering sat in attendance unaware of the surprise awaiting him.

After everyone was ready, each member of the faculty took off their jackets and coats to reveal matching shirts that said “Team Cole Torino 2025.”

Goering was called on stage where they showed him a letter stating that he was chosen to represent the United States at the 2025 Special Olympics Winter Games in Turin, Italy.

Goering was chosen to compete in category three alpine skiing.

Following the announcement, Goering could not believe it was true.

“[I was] surprised. I could not believe that I had been chosen for an opportunity of a lifetime,” Goering said. “I am very grateful for Miss LaTrelle because she believes that I am worthy of such a high honor. I am going to make her proud.”

The announcement was orchestrated by LaTrelle Cawthon.

Cawthon has worked with Goering as his physical education teacher for ten years while also working as his skiing coach for six years.

For Cawthon, she was thrilled to witness Goering become the first Eastside student to make the national olympic team.

“Cole’s selection for the world games was a momentous occasion. I felt thankful, excited and relieved,” Cawthon said. “I’ve been the coordinator for 14 years and this is the first world games athlete we’ve had. There are only two athletes from Georgia that have been asked to represent the USA. He has worked so hard to earn this accomplishment. It is a huge honor.”

Once she had learned of Goering’s selection to the team, Cawthon kept it a secret in order to organize a large celebration for him at Eastside.

“Cole graduated from Eastside in May so it was an easy decision to go there for his revealing and ‘signing’. Coach [Champ] Young was so gracious to allow us to use their facility and support us through the process,” Cawthon said. “We kept it a surprise for Cole and it actually worked. We revealed it by wearing Team Cole USA shirts. He was so happy. I would like to say thank you to all of the coaches, teachers, and community members that came to support Cole. The community’s support made the day extra special.”

Goering’s selection comes after a strong performance in the Southeastern Winter Games.

“This past February was Cole’s first time competing in the blue division at Southeastern Winter Games. Most athletes do not move through the divisions as quickly as Cole but when he gets his mind set, there is no stopping him,” Cawthon said. “He shaved time each run on the Slalom on day one. He won silver and that wasn’t good enough for Cole. He came back out on day two and nailed it on the Super G. I’ve coached many athletes in my 26 years and he is in the top of the most coachable and determined athletes.”

Goering’s journey with alpine skiing began in Colorado at the age of eight.

Goering began competing in the Southeastern Winter Games seven years ago.

This past year, Goering traveled back to Colorado to train with his father before capturing the gold medal in the blue division at the winter games in North Carolina.

“I learned how to ski when I lived in Colorado. I have been skiing since I was eight years old,” Goering said. “I think it is easier to ski there because the snow is like powder. Even though the hills are a little steeper.”

Now that the announcement is official, Cawthon is set on the next steps for Goering.

“As for the upcoming preparations, applying for his passport, fundraising, participating in the Southeastern Winter Games, training with the USA team and coaches, and the intense two-week sessions in 2024 and 2025 are significant steps toward his readiness for the World Games,” Cawthon said.

One hurdle that will have to be jumped is that Cawthon will have to raise $20,000 in order for Goering to take the trip to Turin in 2025.

“We actually have to raise $20,000. We will start fundraising after the New Year,” Cawthon said. “Raising $20,000 is a substantial goal, but with sponsorships, donations, merchandise sales and fundraising events planned, it seems like a comprehensive strategy to meet the financial requirements. Covington is a wonderful community that I know will come through for Cole.”

As the steps begin for Cole to make the trip to Turin, he cannot wait to represent the country in the sport he loves.

“Getting to compete with others and having fun. Every day is a different day on the slopes. It makes it challenging,” Goering said.