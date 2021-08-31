Battle begins for Newton Cup

COVINGTON, Ga. — It’ll be Rams versus Eagles at Sharp Stadium this Friday night as the two teams compete for the coveted Newton Cup.

Overall, it’s been even in the 17 matchups between the two schools.

Newton leads the overall series 9-7-1.

The last two years, however, have resulted in lopsided victories for the Rams. They have defeated the Eagles by a combined 63-14.

In 2018, Eastside defeated Newton 27-20 following a Newton shut out of Eastside the year prior 40-0.

Both teams tied 41-41 in 2016 that followed a three-year hiatus where the schools didn’t face each other.

Eastside won the final two games in 2013 and 2012 that preceded the three-year gap 34-28 and 32-0, respectively.

From 2003-2011, each team swapped three-game winning streaks against one another.

Newton won every game from 2003 to 2005, then Eastside won from 2006 to 2008 and the Rams won three straight from 2009 to 2011.

The very first matchup between the Eagles and Rams was in 2002 which Eastside won 14-7.

So, it’s safe to say that this rivalry has become a storied one by each passing year. On one side, Newton has maintained possession of the Newton Cup and, on the other side, Eastside wants the Newton Cup back on its campus for the first time since 2018.

Who will prevail in their quest? Find out under the Friday night lights at Sharp Stadium this week.

The Covington News will be on-hand providing live updates on Twitter throughout the game and the full recap will be in the weekend edition.