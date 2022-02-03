AOTW: Timothy Prather

COVINGTON, Ga. — Each season, coaches host tryouts for every sport to choose who will make the varsity squad. Conditioning, drills and other assortment of activities are used as measuring sticks as to who makes the cut.

Eastside’s Timothy Prather passed each test by head coach Dorrian Randolph. Not only did Prather qualify for the varsity squad, but he also made his way to the starting lineup.

On top of all that, Prather accomplished all of this as just a freshman, too.

It means the world to Prather that Randolph has entrusted himself to serve as the team’s starting point guard during his freshman season.

“I have a lot of respect for coach Randolph as well,” Prather said. “I’m happy he gave me a chance as a freshman. It’s an honor.”

Just being a member of this year’s team hasn’t been enough for the freshman, though. Prather has taken steps toward being a leader for the Eagles now and moving forward.

With his work ethic, Prather has recognized significant progression in his game as the season has journeyed along.

“I’ve learned that through adversity you can be all you can be if you allow yourself to stand out,” Prather said. “People will notice you when you least expect it.”

Even so, Prather has recognized that it’s been an up and down year for the Eagles squad thus far.

But that hasn’t deterred his or the team’s goals set back over the offseason.

“We’ve beat some teams that were really tough,” Prather said. “I think if we play as a team we can win our region and prepare for state.”

Throughout his first year as an Eagle, has focused all of his attention on his basketball career.

But he doesn’t plan to keep it that way.

Unlike last season, Prather is going to try out for the 2022 football team at Eastside. Outside of athletics, Prather is planning to join Eastside’s Beta Club, too.

All of his efforts now and in the future will be going toward Prather’s future aspirations of playing college football or basketball while also majoring in sports medicine.



