AOTW: Mehkyla White on a roll for EHS

Recently, the Eastside Lady Eagles celebrated their second victory of the 2021-22 season. They defeated Johnson High School 51-41.

It was a team effort to earn the win, but there was a particular player leading the way: Mehkyla White.

White, a junior at Eastside, has transitioned to playing point for the Lady Eagles this season. In the win over Johnson, she scored 47% of the team’s points with a team-high 24 points on 60% shooting.

She also went 3-for-5 from 3-point range.

After all was said and done, White was thrilled to assist in her team’s win.

“This was the game where I felt like I had to do something,” White said. “I feel like this was my best game yet, too. It felt good getting the win.”

Head coach Gladys King has noticed a lot of growth White has displayed this season.

“She’s starting to understand that playing point guard is a vital role and requires a lot of work and understanding of the game,” King said.

In addition to her role on the basketball team, White is also an officer in DECA at Eastside.

Currently, she is taking Environmental Science from teacher Allison Bennett — White’s “favorite class.”