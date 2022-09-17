4-for-4: Eastside football's Kenai Grier dominates Ola with four rushing touchdowns









COVINGTON, Ga. — Kenai Grier proved too much for Ola to handle Friday night as the senior scored four touchdowns in Eastside's’ 42-14 rout of the Mustangs.

Grier caused never-ending damage to the Mustangs’ defensive front seven as the rushing attack for Eastside was executed to perfection, and the dominance began almost instantly following the opening kickoff.

After a good return on the opening kickoff, Eastside quarterback E’Sean Arnold led the offense down the field before Grier took the 3-yard carry in for the score.

The Mustangs second drive of the game would ultimately be their best of the half as Ola quarterback Jake Holmes found Omar Mathis on a slant route for the 82-yard touchdown pass to tie the game.

It was downhill from there for the Mustangs.

The Eagles’ offense marched down the field again and went to the air for the score when Arnold connected with senior Aeron Gresham for the 10-yard touchdown to give Eastside a 14-7 lead going into the second quarter.

Grier scored his second and third touchdowns in the second quarter as the senior seemed to run harder as the game progressed.

Following a missed field goal by Ola, Grier took the first down carry, stiff-armed an Ola defender to the ground and streaked down the sideline for an 80-yard touchdown run.

On the next Ola drive, Holmes missed his running back on the option pitch, and Gresham recovered the fumble around the midfield to give the Eastside offense another chance to score before halftime.

A big-time pass play from Arnold Jordan Edwards — Edwards literally snatched the ball away from an Ola defensive back in mid air — moved the Eagles to the goal line before Grier took the ball in for the four-yard score to give Eastside a 28-7 lead going into halftime.

This is how you play offense AND defense on the same play! @jordan1_edwards @RecruitGeorgia play of the week??? pic.twitter.com/NfQX9E4zEQ — 𝘾𝙊𝙑𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 𝙎𝙋𝙊𝙍𝙏𝙎 (@CovNewsSports) September 17, 2022

Grier continued his wreckage in the third quarter when he took the direct snap near the goal line and made a man miss before taking it in for the six-yard score.

His fourth touchdown of the game made it a 35-7 lead and the Eagles were able to walk into the fourth quarter comfortably. Junior Anquez Cobb put the final touches on a great overall offensive performance for Eastside by scoring the Eagles’ final touchdown.

The Mustangs added on a late score to provide the final margin.

Grier was the star in the Eagles’ offense with 131 rushing yards and four touchdowns to add onto what is becoming another great season for an Eastside running back.

Following the big win over the Mustangs, the Eagles move to 3-1 and will prepare for the beginning of their region slate as they will take on the Flowery Branch Falcons (2-2) Thursday, September 22.



